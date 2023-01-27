News and First Alert Weather App
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy.

“I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of years and just decided this is it,” says Kurt Boson, Vice President, Secretary, part-owner, The Boson Company. “This is the year we’re gonna do it.”

What started as a pre-covid idea, Snow Fest has now turned into a reality for the Boson Company and the City of Marshfield. To help bring it together, Boson reached out to the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce.

“Part of my job is community engagement and it was a great opportunity to provide a place for gathering and get people to stay in Marshfield and enjoy living and working here,” says Krystal Bowman, Director of Programs and Engagement, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

Of the many activities planned out, it’s the snow sculpting contest that’s looking to steal the show.

“These things are beautiful pieces of art,” says Boson. “And they’re working hard at it and I think people will really enjoy it.”

They’re excited to show off their collaboration to everyone who visits this weekend.

“I love seeing our project come to fruition from start to finish.,” says Bowman. “And it’s a great event to be a part of and a great company to work with.”

“Krystal’s been really helpful,” says Boson. “She’s been taking care of a lot of the other things that are gonna be taking place, like the DJ, and food, so that I can concentrate on the snow blocks, which was a big deal for us.”

Above all, boson and the City of Marshfield are looking to make an impact on a place they call home.

“We’re always looking for something new for the community, something to make Marshfield a better place to live and visit,” says Boson. “And I think this is gonna be the start of something really big.”

The event will run Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. with free admission at the Wenzel Plaza in downtown Marshfield. Donations of clothing for school children are highly encouraged.

