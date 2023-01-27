Central Wisconsin Storm blank Northern Edge on ‘Pink the Rink’ night
The Storm added their 15th win in the 6-0 contest
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm kept up their pursuit of a second-straight state title, topping Northern Edge 6-0 Thursday night at Greeenheck Field House.
On their annual, ‘Pink the Rink’ night, the Storm rode a shutout performance from goalkeeper Chloe Lemke to win 6-0.
Central Wisconsin moves now to 15-3 on the season. They’re next in action Monday at home against Hudson. Northern Edge drops to 4-10. They play next Friday against Badger Lightning.
