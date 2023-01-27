Briq’s to reopen Weston location for the season on Saturday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin-based ice cream shop Briq’s says it will reopen its Weston location for the season on Saturday.

Temps are expected to be in the teens, but that likely won’t discourage its loyal customers.

Briq’s announced Weston will open at 11 a.m. The Wausau location is also expected to reopen soon, but an official date has not yet been released.

The remaining Briq’s locations will open in spring.

The Weston location is located at 3907 Schofield Ave.

