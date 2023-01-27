News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead in snowmobile accident on Hwy 47 north of Rhinelander

(WABI)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a snowmobile accident near the intersection of Hwy 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy 47 from east to west. The last snowmobile in the group was then struck by a vehicle traveling south.

As a result of the collision, the 57-year-old male operator of the snowmobile was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene by the Rhinelander Fire Department and released from the scene. The names of the subjects will not be released until proper notifications are given to family.

This portion of Hwy 47 is closed to traffic as a result of the DNR requesting a reconstruction of the accident by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Newbold Fire Department, The Wisconsin State Patrol, Rhinelander Fire Department, DNR, Oneida County Hwy Department, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Southbound traffic is routed to Bridge Road to River Road to County W to Rhinelander. Northbound traffic is being turned around at Evergreen Court and directed to follow the same route north. This may be the traffic route for several hours.

Snowmobile crash on Hwy 47 claims one life.
Snowmobile crash on Hwy 47 claims one life.(511 WI)

