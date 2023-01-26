WisDOT holding public meeting regarding US 51 project in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed options for US 51 between the Minocqua Lake bridge and Front Street in Minocqua.

The purpose of the project is to repair concrete pavement joints, upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards, replace curb and gutter as needed, replace an existing asphalt path with a concrete sidewalk between Front Street and the Veterans’ Park entrance and install new pavement markings.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 4-6 p.m., in the Torpy Room at the Minocqua Town Hall. The town hall is located at 415 Menominee St, Minocqua. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 4 pm followed by an open house where citizens can ask questions.

Information can also be found on the project website at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nc/us51minoc/default.aspx

Construction is set to begin in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.