News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WisDOT holding public meeting regarding US 51 project in Minocqua

Road work generic.
Road work generic.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed options for US 51 between the Minocqua Lake bridge and Front Street in Minocqua.

The purpose of the project is to repair concrete pavement joints, upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards, replace curb and gutter as needed, replace an existing asphalt path with a concrete sidewalk between Front Street and the Veterans’ Park entrance and install new pavement markings.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 4-6 p.m., in the Torpy Room at the Minocqua Town Hall. The town hall is located at 415 Menominee St, Minocqua. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 4 pm followed by an open house where citizens can ask questions.

Information can also be found on the project website at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nc/us51minoc/default.aspx

Construction is set to begin in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Wausau Events Winter Fest
Wausau’s Winter Weekend to be held Jan. 27-28
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Response expected Thursday in Steven Avery’s fight for new trial
UW-Stevens Point hockey celebrates a goal.
UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey drops contest to UW-Eau Claire
UW-Stevens Point's Zach Buchanan.
UW-Stevens Point mens hoops picks up conference win over UW-Stout