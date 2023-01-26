News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau’s Winter Weekend to be held Jan. 27-28

Wausau Events Winter Fest
Wausau Events Winter Fest(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events will host their annual Winter Weekend Jan 27-28 in downtown Wausau.

Winter Fest is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s geared toward kids and families. Activities will take place on the 400 Block and Washington Square.

Activities on the 400 Block include ice skating, dog sled demonstrations, kids ice castle building, and crafts inside the CVA. Activites on 3rd Street will include animal tracking activity, REGI Bird demonstrations, and professional ice carvers. There will be free cookies and limited free pizza outside of Washington Square.

The event is free. Organizers suggest bringing your own ice skates if you plan to skate.

Winter Brew Fest is Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Inn Banquet Center. The event includes beer samples, a full brat bar and live music. The tickets are $40 at the door. Attendees must be 21 years and older.

For more information on both events, visit www.wausauevents.org.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Road work generic.
WisDOT holding public meeting regarding US 51 project in Minocqua
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Response expected Thursday in Steven Avery’s fight for new trial
UW-Stevens Point hockey celebrates a goal.
UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey drops contest to UW-Eau Claire
UW-Stevens Point's Zach Buchanan.
UW-Stevens Point mens hoops picks up conference win over UW-Stout