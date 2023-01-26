Wausau’s Winter Weekend to be held Jan. 27-28

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events will host their annual Winter Weekend Jan 27-28 in downtown Wausau.

Winter Fest is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s geared toward kids and families. Activities will take place on the 400 Block and Washington Square.

Activities on the 400 Block include ice skating, dog sled demonstrations, kids ice castle building, and crafts inside the CVA. Activites on 3rd Street will include animal tracking activity, REGI Bird demonstrations, and professional ice carvers. There will be free cookies and limited free pizza outside of Washington Square.

The event is free. Organizers suggest bringing your own ice skates if you plan to skate.

Winter Brew Fest is Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Inn Banquet Center. The event includes beer samples, a full brat bar and live music. The tickets are $40 at the door. Attendees must be 21 years and older.

For more information on both events, visit www.wausauevents.org.

