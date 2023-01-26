News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point mens hoops picks up conference win over UW-Stout

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point basketball ended their losing ways with a 14-point win over UW-Stout on Wednesday.

The Pointers went back and forth with the Blue Devils in the early-going until the last eight minutes of the first half. They reeled off a 15-5 run to take a nine point lead into halftime. The second half proved to be the dagger.

AJ Makinen led the Pointers with 16 points, while Merrill native Zach Mootz checked in with 14 points. UWSP is now 10-10 on the season, including 3-6 in WIAC play.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Latest News

Young, Scott lift Maryland over Wisconsin 73-55
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon during the...
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli, left, celebrates with guard Brooks Barnhizer after they...
Wisconsin falls to Northwestern after COVID-19 pause
UWSP couldn't secure a lead throughout the game in a mere three-point loss.
UWSP Men’s Basketball falls just short to UW-Platteville in 66-63 defeat