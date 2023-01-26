UW-Stevens Point mens hoops picks up conference win over UW-Stout

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point basketball ended their losing ways with a 14-point win over UW-Stout on Wednesday.

The Pointers went back and forth with the Blue Devils in the early-going until the last eight minutes of the first half. They reeled off a 15-5 run to take a nine point lead into halftime. The second half proved to be the dagger.

AJ Makinen led the Pointers with 16 points, while Merrill native Zach Mootz checked in with 14 points. UWSP is now 10-10 on the season, including 3-6 in WIAC play.

