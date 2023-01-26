UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey drops contest to UW-Eau Claire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey fell 2-1 to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday.

The Pointers never led in the game, as Blugolds struck first with a goal from Jordan Randall in the first period. The Pointers quickly evened it up when Jordan Fader’s soft toss at the net snuck through the crease. The two sides were tied 1-1 through the first period.

In the second period, Ty Readman’s goal proved to be the game-winner, as the Bluegolds beat the Pointers for the first time in three tries this season.

The loss was the Pointers first in WIAC play, as they fall to 12-4-3 on the season.

