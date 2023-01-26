Northwoods YMCA to host “Clash of the Paddles” pickleball tournament

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods and Rhinelander High School Tennis Team are hosting an indoor pickleball tournament on March 25 at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.

Participants can register through the YMCA with a partner and play a round-robin format based on their USAPA ratings.

There are nine divisions with respective start times: advanced women and men 8 a.m., intermediate mixed 10:30 a.m., novice 10:30 a.m., advanced mixed 1 p.m., high intermediate women and men 1 p.m., low intermediate men and women 3:30 p.m. Teams are guaranteed 5 games and USAPA rules will apply throughout the tournament.

Registration is open until March 10 and a final schedule will be sent on March 21. “With 10 courts available at the Hodag Dome there will be plenty of competition in all divisions”, said Tournament Director Marilyn Duschl.

The novice division is for those who are newer to pickleball or who have not played in a tournament but know scoring and rules. All divisions require participants to sign up with a partner. The fee per player is $30 and $10 for entering an additional division. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams in each division.

The boy’s high school tennis team will assist with this tournament and sell lunch, snacks, and beverages. Proceeds from this tournament support the Y Annual Support Campaign which provides assistance for youth, adults, and families to attend YMCA programs and activities as well as the Rhinelander High School Tennis Team.

Registration forms and additional information are available online at www.ymcaofthenorthwoods.org or by calling 715-362-9622.

