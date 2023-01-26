NEW Zoo announces death of Matilda the Moose

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is mourning the loss of Matilda the moose.

Matilda had a fall in heavy wet snow on the morning of January 19.

“The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Matilda. Her long-time, trusted caretaker was by her side,” reads a statement from the NEW Zoo.

Matilda had been suffering from arthritis and other age-related conditions.

“Last week, her health seemed to decline rapidly,” reads a statement from zoo staff.

Matilda had been at the zoo since December 2010. She arrived as “an adorable, seven-month-old calf.”

The typical life expectancy of a cow moose is about eight years. Matilda lived for over 12 years.

The NEW Zoo says it is one of a few AZA-accredited zoos in the United States to house moose.

“Matilda’s last year seemed to be an especially fun one for her: she was joined by young male moose, Murphy. Although the two moose were in separate habitat spaces, they seemed to enjoy interacting with each other through their gates and fences,” reads a statement from the zoo.

