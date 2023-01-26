News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NASA: ‘Small’ asteroid to pass close to Earth Thursday

The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea.
The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An asteroid is about to make a really close encounter with Earth, potentially one of the closest yet.

There is nothing to worry about though, scientists say. There is no risk of the asteroid, named 2023 BU, impacting the planet.

The asteroid, estimated to be about the size of a box truck, will zoom over the southern tip of South America on Thursday about 2,200 miles above the Earth’s surface.

It is expected to turn into a fireball and disintegrate harmlessly in the atmosphere.

The bigger debris will potentially fall as small meteorites.

The asteroid was discovered by an amateur astronomer out of his observatory in Crimea last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Latest News

Lawmakers want answers regarding the classified documents recently discovered in unsecure...
Democrats, GOP demand answers for classified documents
A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the...
Man accused of intentionally driving into Colorado police station
A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the...
Driver accused of intentionally crashing into police headquarters
UW-Stevens Point hockey celebrates a goal.
UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey drops contest to UW-Eau Claire