Milwaukee mayor approves construction on new youth prison

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has brought the site of the new youth prison closer to fruition after approving construction on the prison with thanks to some bipartisan effort.

The mayor signed a zoning ordinance clearing the way for the new juvenile correctional facility to be built at Clinton Avenue near 76th Street and Good Hope Road at the site of the former vehicle emissions center. The new 32-room facility would also replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools Youth Prison.

State Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says there’s no timeline on measuring the success of the facility or the outcomes related to kids being closer to home. “What we hope will happen is that it starts to change the trajectory of juvenile crime in the city of Milwaukee,” he said.

“No one here is sugarcoating the fact that there are some youth who live in our region who have gotten into some serious trouble. In some cases, there is violence and brazen disregard for others but giving up on these young people is simply not an option,” said Mayor Johnson.

Secretary Carr added that the entire concept of the new facility is to give the kids that come there a more therapeutic and family-oriented environment.

Opponents of the move have criticized the approval of the project while the 9th District alder seat is vacant. Some candidates for the role have said that some residents share similar concerns. Mayor Johnson stated that no matter where the facility would have been built in Milwaukee, pushback was going to be inevitable.

The new youth prison is expected to be completed at some time in 2026.

CBS 58 contributed to this story.

