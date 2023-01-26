Jury finds Wausau father guilty of infant son’s death

News and First Alert Weather App
Ronnie Lofton booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 41-year-old Wausau man guilty in the death of his newborn son.

After a six-day trial, Ronnie Lofton was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping.

An investigation began on Jan. 9, 2021 after the 3-month-old boy was brought to the hospital by his mother.

“The child was immediately transported to Marshfield Children’s Hospital given his grave condition. The child was found to have suspicious bruising and an anoxic brain injury and was not expected to survive,” Hannah Boeck, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney explained during a probable cause hearing in January 2021.

The baby died on Jan. 14, 2021.

During the probable cause hearing, Boeck said a skeletal survey showed 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing, along with bruising on the infant’s body.

" Dr. Iniguez said the injuries sustained by “RDL” would have been incapacitating,” Boeck said.

Boeck said Lofton was caring for the child while the mother ran errands. The woman told authorities the baby was fine and had eaten a bottle before she left. She came home to find the baby in his pack-and-play with one eye open, limp and groaning.

Prosecutors said the baby’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Press Release Reckless Homicide – Arrest of Ronnie Lofton Jr. Wausau, WI – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:12 PM,...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Monday, January 18, 2021

