First Student tells Wausau parents they’ve made changes to improve bussing service

School bus
School bus(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student, the company that provides transportation for students in the Wausau School District, said it’s many changes to hopefully improve its reliability.

Since the school year started, parents have reported frustrations over canceled and delayed routes.

The letter to parents states First Student recently raised its hourly wage to $20 hour. Beginning Jan. 30, First Student will bring in CDL drivers from other First Student locations to help minimize route disruptions, as local applicants move through the CDL training process.

The letter also announced new management teams are now at the local and regional levels. First Student also explained their team is working to improve the efficiency of the bus routes.

