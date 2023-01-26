First Alert Weather Day Friday into Saturday: Snow followed by arctic air

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A two-part First Alert Weather Day takes effect early Friday morning through the first half of Saturday. A clipper system will first bring a round of snow to North Central Wisconsin Friday morning, causing snow-covered and slippery travel conditions for the commute to work/school. After that, a blast of arctic air will head into the region Friday night into Saturday morning and stick around for the next several days.

Lows around midnight, then rising overnight into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will thicken Thursday night with snow moving in from west to east early Friday morning. The snow will likely start to hit the ground near Highway 13 about 3-4 AM Friday, while 5-6 AM is when the snow arrives closer to the Highway 51/I-39 corridor. The accumulating snow will likely last until about 9-11 AM Friday, Since this is during the morning drive and even a bit beyond, messy travel conditions are anticipated, even with most locations picking up 1-2″ of snowfall. Plan to allow extra time to reach your destination on Friday morning for work or school, slow down, and be sure to clear snow from your winds, headlights & taillights so you can see, along with others seeing you on the road.

Snow will move in from west to east Friday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of snow will cause messy travel Friday morning. (WSAW)

Colder air moves in Friday night. (WSAW)

Once the flakes taper off, mostly cloudy and breezy on Friday with temps topping out in the mid to upper 20s. Brisk northwest winds could gust to 30-35 mph and may cause some blowing snow at times on Friday into Friday evening.

Wind chills in the single digits Saturday morning. (WSAW)

The colder air will then push into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. Readings by Saturday morning will be about 20 degrees lower than they were on Friday, with air temps in the single digits. Wind chills are forecast to range from -10° to -15° Saturday morning and stay below zero during the day.

We also want to provide a First Alert for the potential of bitterly cold conditions on Monday, where the high may struggle to make it above zero, and the most frigid morning, which could be Tuesday, where air temps may be in the -10s, and wind chill values could drop to -30°. This time frame is being monitored for possible First Alert Weather Days due to dangerous cold.

Wind chills of -10° to -20° Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chills Monday morning of -15° to -20°. (WSAW)

Wind chills could be down to -30° Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

