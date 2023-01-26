News and First Alert Weather App
CBS to air Farmers Insurance Open, Friday and Saturday newscasts adjusted on WSAW

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - San Diego’s premier PGA Tour event returns to Torrey Pines Jan. 25-28 with coverage on CBS, meaning some usually scheduled newscasts from WSAW will be shifted over the next couple of days.

WSAW will not air newscasts on CBS at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Those newscasts will air on Fox WZAW. The 10 p.m. newscast will likely not be affected and will air at its scheduled time on WSAW.

Saturday’s 6 p.m. newscast on WSAW will also be preempted and there will only be a 10 p.m. newscast that evening.

Check your local listing for more information or call the station at 715-845-4211.

