Annual Ice Glow event to be held Saturday evening at Auburndale School Forest

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Auburndale High School FFA program will host its 2nd annual Ice Glow on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The event is held at the Auburndale School Forest, located at 10704 Park Ave. in Auburndale. The event is Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

The school forest’s mulch trails will be lined with more than 180 colorful, lit-up blocks of ice.

This event is open to the public. The glow is meant for all ages. Proceeds/donations will go toward Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Sleep in Heavenly Peace works with groups to make beds for kids that don’t have one.

Two members of the Auburndale FFA will join Sunrise 7 live on Friday to talk about what it takes to put an event like this together. That interview will air around 6:40 a.m.

