News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Abortion front and center in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A liberal judge running in a pivotal race to determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is touting her support for abortion rights in the first two television ads of the closely watched race.

The winner of the April 4 election will determine whether the court remains under control of conservative justices or flips to a liberal majority. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz launched the promotional spots Thursday as part of a $700,000 ad buy leading up to the Feb. 21 primary election.

She is the first of four candidates to run ads in the race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
An interview with 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer
Wisconsin potatoes are a versatile, tasty addition to your next football party
DHS Seeks ideas for $8M in opioid settlement funds
Mathie shared her messages between herself and Brooks.
Messages between Brooks and Mathie