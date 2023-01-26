1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice

PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River.

Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied with tracks on the ice leading to an area of broken ice and open water. Princeton Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to the scene. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit responded as well.

With the use of an underwater camera, Princeton Fire and Rescue crews located the subject in the river shortly after. The subject was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

