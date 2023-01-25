News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau man charged with attempted murder to learn if case will head to trial

Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old Wausau man accused of cutting another man’s throat is scheduled to learn Wednesday if his case will head to trial.

Lee Xiong is charged with attempted homicide. Prosecutors say he tried to kill the 20-year-old victim with a box cutter.

Everest Metro Police Chief said the incident happened Oct. 17, 2022. According to court records, the victim said he and Xiong went to a friend’s house the night of the incident and use methamphetamine. Xiong allegedly left the house and could not be located for several hours.

After locating Xiong, the victim said Xiong thought the victim was there to kill him because there was a hit out for him. The victim also said Xiong had been extremely high and up for a few days. According to court records, the victim said that after driving around with Xiong and another individual, Xiong pulled into the driveway of the house they were at the night before and cut the victim’s throat.

If convicted, Xiong could face up to 60 years in prison.

Xiong remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond.

