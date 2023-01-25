News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau East tops D.C. Everest in OT thriller, Wittenberg-Birnamwood beats Amherst in boys hoops action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East and D.C. Everest boys basketball went down to the wire, with the Lumberjacks winning in overtime fashion Tuesday night. Wittenberg-Birnamwood also topped Amherst, 60-51.

The Lumberjacks and the Evergreens were trading shots back and forth, with D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall dunking a ball in the process. By the final minute, Wausau East led 63-62 when Conner McFarlane hit a short jumper to vault the Evergreens in front. After a D.C. Everest free throw, Isaac Rozwadowski and Wausau East were able to tie the game when he made two free throws with two seconds left. The Lumberjacks went on to win, 77-69.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood hosted Amherst in a Central Wisconsin Conference-South clash, with the Chargers coming out on top, 60-51.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was...
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
Wausau School Board takes no action on district restructuring plan
The area consists of a 40x60 ice rink, nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and snowmobile rides.
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard

Latest News

Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
Newman Catholic builds to their dominant season by moving their record to 12-2.
Newman Catholic ends Immanuel Lutheran’s five-game winning streak with 72-50 victory
Nolan Elgersma celebrates a goal for D.C. Everest in a game against Wisconsin Rapids.
Thursday delivers Valley action in wrestling and hockey
Chris Fischer coaching his team in preparation for their Friday night matchup against Merrill.
Marshfield Boys Basketball returning to championship form after 2-4 start