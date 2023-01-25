Wausau East tops D.C. Everest in OT thriller, Wittenberg-Birnamwood beats Amherst in boys hoops action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East and D.C. Everest boys basketball went down to the wire, with the Lumberjacks winning in overtime fashion Tuesday night. Wittenberg-Birnamwood also topped Amherst, 60-51.

The Lumberjacks and the Evergreens were trading shots back and forth, with D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall dunking a ball in the process. By the final minute, Wausau East led 63-62 when Conner McFarlane hit a short jumper to vault the Evergreens in front. After a D.C. Everest free throw, Isaac Rozwadowski and Wausau East were able to tie the game when he made two free throws with two seconds left. The Lumberjacks went on to win, 77-69.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood hosted Amherst in a Central Wisconsin Conference-South clash, with the Chargers coming out on top, 60-51.

