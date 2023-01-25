News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

U.S. DOJ files criminal charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent

A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan gave him nearly $2 million to invest. Public records show he did not invest that money.(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau investment agent and broker who was barred from the industry last year is now facing felony criminal charges in federal court, a day after the Securities and Exchange Commission filed its own set of charges against Tony Liddle for violating its laws.

Liddle owned Prosper Wealth Management between Dec. 2016 through May 2022 when local, state, and federal investigations began finding violations, stripping him of his licenses and barring him from operating in the securities industry. The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions found he had taken $1.9 million from his clients.

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed felony criminal charges of one count of money laundering, and one count of fraud. The criminal complaint uses much of the same evidence as in the Wis. DFI and SEC court records. It added Liddle had transferred at least $150,000 from the PWM account to his personal account, which the DOJ stated amounted to a wire fraud scheme.

It states Liddle designed the transaction “in whole or in part to conceal and disguise the nature, ownership, control, and source of the proceeds of the specified unlawful activity and that while conducting the financial transaction he knew that the funds involved in the financial transaction represented the proceeds of some form of unlawful activity.”

Liddle accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to both charges. The charges together carry a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, a $750,000 fine, six-year period of supervised release, a $200 special assessment, and the appropriate restitution with the DOJ asking for at least the more than $1.9 million taken from victims.

7 Investigates first reported Liddle’s actions in December. See the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
Logan Baumgartner takes the floor before a game at Merrill on December 13, 2022.
Hello, My Name Is: Logan Baumgartner

Latest News

New DNR board secretary promises water quality top priority
Elderly veteran comforted
Program that connects military members with veterans in hospice seeks volunteers
Booking photo of Lee Xiong, 37
Wausau man charged with attempted murder to learn if case will head to trial
Almond-Bancroft's TJ and Curt Lamb.
Hilight Zone Podcast: Pass First, Shoot Second