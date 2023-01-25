Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

Originally published January 23, 2023

TOWN OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A memorial is growing at the site of a deadly crash involving local teenagers in Fond du Lac County. Area schools and businesses are stepping up to offer support to their families and peers.

Deputies say early Saturday morning the teens’ car was on Golf Course Dr. in Taycheedah and went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a tree east of Taft Rd. Rescuers were called at about 3:25 a.m.

A 16-year-old Eldorado boy died before he could be transported. He was a passenger in the front seat, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The Rosendale-Brandon School District identified the teen as a student at Laconia High School.

The driver, a 16-year-old Mount Calvary boy, was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, with life-threatening injuries. We continue to reach out to authorities for an update.

A 16-year-old Fond du Lac girl in the back seat of the car was taken by ambulance to SSM Health-St. Agnes. She’s expected to recover.

“Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash,” reads a statement from the sheriff’s office, which adds that the crash remains under investigation.

“The sheriff’s office crash reconstruction team, drone team, and detective bureau are assisting with the investigation,” says Lt. Nick Kahnke.

Each teen attended a different school in the region. The schools made counselors available to students over the weekend.

“We learned that one of our Laconia High School students died as the result of a car accident,” reads a statement on the Rosendale-Brandon School District Facebook page. “Our condolences go out to the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

“Early this morning an SMSA high school student was involved in a car crash involving two other local high school students, with one reported fatality. We are reaching out to Ledger Nation, asking for your prayers,” reads a statement posted on St. Mary Springs Academy Facebook page.

Business owners are also thinking of ways to help the families, especially since one of the teenagers’ family is a part of the bar and restaurant industry.

The owner of Sully’s Irish Pub is organizing a fundraiser. “It’s all considered part of the family, so that’s what the main goal here is for,” Rayce Fleisner said.

Sully’s Pub shared on its Facebook page that 12 local bars and restaurants in the Fond du Lac area are coming together to raise money. The local businesses will have boxes out through the weekend for donations.

Fleisner tells Action 2 News going through this unimaginable tragedy is hard enough; it shouldn’t come with a financial burden, too.

“Fond du Lac is a small area. The bar and restaurant industry, everyone knows each other. You may not always get along at the end of the day, but it’s our goal -- and I know I had the support from the surrounding businesses -- it’s our goal to let them know we’re thinking about you and we are here for you and coming together not only as a community but an industry, feeling our support is the main goal of this all and not just for their family but the other families involved in this,” Fleisner said.

He said 100% of the funds raised will go to the families.

Fleisner will help collect the money and connect with the families privately, adding that he hopes they can find some peace knowing their community is here for them, “Help them forward through this very, very tragic event.”

