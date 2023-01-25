News and First Alert Weather App
‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ raise money for Wisconsin Humane Society

By Emily Roberts
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society is drawing masterpieces... for a good cause.

“There’s no other way to get a good laugh in the middle of a dreary Wisconsin winter,” Digital Marketing Coordinator Shaina Allen said.

Staff members and volunteers are embracing the annual ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ fundraiser this week. After donating a minimum of $25 and posting a photo of your pet, the society replies with a drawing.

But they’re not always the most... lifelike.

““You go into it knowing like this is supposed to be fun, goofy and it’s for a good cause so it doesn’t matter what the end product looks like. Everyone loves it,” Allen said. “It’s good to have the idea that it’s not supposed to be good so there’s freedom in that.”

Nicole Bosshardt is waiting for Rizzo’s portrait, all the way in Las Vegas. She told Action 2 News the power of social media brought the fundraiser to her attention.

““It came across my page due to a friend and I just thought it was such a creative, fun, lighthearted fundraiser. I anticipate him looking like a big black circle with some stick legs. I don’t know. I think these are so hysterical!” Bosshardt said.

Animals like Pepperoni Pete benefit from the fundraiser.

“Our veterinary expenses are our biggest expense so it helps cover those emergency surgeries, the stray animals that come in needing care, needing to be rehomed,” Allen explained.

The Humane Society hopes to raise $24,000 from the drawings this year.

The Green Bay campus expects the fundraiser to end at some point Thursday, Jan. 26.

You can find information on WBAY.com/links or on the Green Bay campus’s Facebook page.

