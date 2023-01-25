News and First Alert Weather App
New DNR board secretary promises water quality top priority

(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis., (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources’ new secretary says combating water pollution is his top priority. Adam Payne attended his first meeting of the DNR’s policy board Wednesday.

He warned that he and the agency may not make everyone happy but he promised he and his administration would listen to everyone. He said that water quality is his top priority and praised Gov. Tony Evers’ call to spend another $100 million to address PFAS contamination in the state’s groundwater and drinking water. Evers announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals used widely in consumer products and don’t break down in the natural world.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

