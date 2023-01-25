News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing within the first quarter of 2023.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Netflix will reportedly end free password sharing by the end of March, according to several reports.

Fortune and Business Insider both reported the company recently shared the news in a letter to shareholders.

In the letter, Netflix said they plan on ending free password sharing within the first quarter of 2023.

According to Fortune, Netflix said that more than 100 million households are using accounts paid for by other people. Netflix said in the letter that the practice “undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix.”

Netflix has already rolled out a trial of paid sharing in some Latin American countries, including Chile and Peru, Business Insider reported. Members pay an extra $2 or $3 for member accounts made for people living outside the given household.

For those who plan on subscribing themselves to avoid paid sharing, Business Insider reported they will be able to transfer their user profiles to a new account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
ATF issues 120-day grace period, point system for pistol braces
Logan Baumgartner takes the floor before a game at Merrill on December 13, 2022.
Hello, My Name Is: Logan Baumgartner

Latest News

Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
Nearly 160 tornadoes reported so far in January, according to the National Weather Service.
2023 spawns worst tornado outbreak in nearly a decade
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
FILE - Baby formula are displayed on the mostly-empty shelves of a grocery store in Carmel,...
FDA food safety official resigns, cites structural issues
Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos watches as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual...
EXPLAINER: Where Wisconsin governor and Republicans agree