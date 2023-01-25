News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Podcast: Pass First, Shoot Second

Almond-Bancroft's TJ and Curt Lamb.
By Noah Manderfeld
11 minutes ago
Almond, Wis. (WSAW) - Almond-Bancroft boys basketball’s TJ Lamb is a certified passer. His 8.1 assists per game are third in the state, and he is nearing the school record books in all-time assists and steals.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with TJ along with his dad and coach, Curt Lamb, about the junior’s vision on the floor, and the relationship between father and son, as well as coach and player.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

