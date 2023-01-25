Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Wausau on statewide tour highlighting mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez, and administration members visited Wausau on Wednesday to highlight mental health resources.

Secretary Amy Pechacek from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Secretary Emilie Amundson from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families joined the governor and lieutenant governor during their visit Wednesday traveling to Waukesha, Wausau, and Ashland.

During the State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Evers promised to spend $500 million towards mental health services, including $270 million in support of youth mental health alone as he declared that 2023 is the year of mental health. “The state of mental health in Wisconsin is a quiet, burgeoning crisis that I believe will have catastrophic consequences for generations if we don’t treat it with the urgency it requires,” said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers showed confidence during his visit that his initiative will be backed regardless of their political party. He said, “It has a direct impact on our economy and people’s ability to work, stay at work and frankly enjoy life. We want to make sure we have the resources available to all communities so that they have the opportunity to take on the issue of mental health.”

In October 2021, Gov. Evers awarded the Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association Inc. $2 million to continue and expand its work to support mental and behavioral health services through its statewide Project Resiliency initiative. WUCMAA also received $1 million through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program and $2 million through the Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program to support their work serving Hmong, Southeast Asian, and underserved communities throughout the state.

