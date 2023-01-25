Friends of MCPL to host book sale next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you are looking to stock up on things to read, watch, or listen to, the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library Book Sale is hosting a public book sale at the library’s Wausau Headquarters located at 300 N. First St.

The sale opens on Feb. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. with a special, members-only preview sale. Only Friends of MCPL members will be admitted on this night, though non-members can join on the spot for just $10. The sale will open to the general public on Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Feb. 3 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and concludes with a special $6 bag sale on Feb. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Thousands of items will be available for purchase during the four-day sale, including hardcover and paperback books, audiobooks on CD, TV series and movies on DVD and Blu-ray, music CDs, and video games. Items such as magazines, board games, puzzles, and more will also be available.

All of the items available were either taken out of the library collection or donated by members of the community. Proceeds from the sale will go to fund programs and events for the public at all nine Marathon County Public Library locations.

With the exception of the members-only night on Feb. 1, this event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 715-261-7230 or click here.

