Foot Locker closing customer service center in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Foot Locker says it’s closing its customer service center in Oshkosh.

The company says the closing will affect 97 jobs in a notice to the state Department of Workforce Development. All but 2 will be laid off on April 28. The remaining two employees will help close the offices at 600 City Center, and they’ll be let go on May 31.

Foot Locker says it’s centralizing its customer care team at its corporate headquarters in Wausau. The company cites the “evolving omni retail environment” for prompting the move.

The Oshkosh center provided customer service over the phone and online. Nearly all of the employees being cut are customer care specialists and supervisors. The positions also include learning and development operations trainers.

