First Alert Weather: Periodic snow chances, cold spell arrives over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The forecast continues to feature snow chances for the rest of the week over North Central Wisconsin. A blast of cold air arrives over the weekend, dropping temperatures by 20 to 30 degrees. The extended forecast hints at an long duration of single digit highs and 20 below wind chills.

A cold spell arrives over the weekend, and will last for 10+ days (WSAW)

A weather maker will impact states further south mid-week Wednesday. While this system won’t move through the Badger State, some scattered snow remnants could track through the region during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations remaining minor, up to an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Possible snow flurries early Thursday. Staying cloudy, with possible afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid-20s.

Snow showers impacting southern half of the state, with some snow further north (WSAW)

Another cold front is on the way for Friday which could bring possible widespread snow showers. Highs in the low 20s. The front pushes in bitter temperatures over the weekend. Weekend highs in the single digits with daytime wind chills about 10 below. Even chillier during the morning hours with wind chills about 25 below. This will be apart of an extended cold spell which will continue into the following work week.

Widespread snow showers to move in early Friday, bringing 1-2 inches of snow accumulations (WSAW)

