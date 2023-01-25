WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day begins Friday due to morning snowfall, followed by breezy and much colder conditions Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by over 20° between Friday and Saturday, with wind chills as cold as -20° by Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Day Declared for Friday into Saturday (WSAW)

Most areas will pick up around an inch of accumulation, with some areas approaching two inches before the Noon hour. Blowing and drifting will become likely throughout Friday afternoon and last into early Saturday morning.

Hour-By-Hour Snowfall (WSAW)

A period of light to moderate snow could impact the Friday morning commute to work or school.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

Wind chill values will quickly drop below zero on Friday evening. This will be the coldest air since Christmas arrives Friday into Saturday.

Hour-By-Hour Wind Chill Values (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.