Behind-the-scenes look of Amazon's new sustainable delivery fleet in Madison

Amazon's fleet of electric delivery vans at Madison's at the Amazon Delivery Station on Milwaukee St.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Amazon’s new sustainable fleet of 26 electric delivery vans are now making emissions-free deliveries in Madison.

The state-of-the-art vehicles, rolling out across the country are a part of the tech giants climate pledge looking to be carbon neutral by 2040.

The Electric Delivery Vans (EDV’s) include touchscreens for drivers with all the package information and navigation they need. There are also more upgrades, like heated and cooled seats and steering wheels, exterior cameras, automatic emergency breaking and collision-warning technology.

Rivian says the vans can travel up to 150 miles before needing to be recharged, and the Amazon depot on Milwaukee Street is equipped with charging stations so each of them can be juiced up overnight for emissions-free deliveries the next day. The EDV has been designed to last for 10 years or 330,000 miles before needing to be replaced.

The sweet-faced look of the vehicles is intentional; Rivian designed the EDV to have a friendly demeanor since they will be a frequent sight in neighborhoods nationwide.

Rivian Automotive is based in California, but has a manufacturing site in Normal, Illinois where the all-electric delivery vans built.

