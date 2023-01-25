2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest to feature over 2,200 entries

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are gearing up for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host of the contest, announced Wednesday that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.

“This impressive number of entries shows how meaningful this competition is to the nation’s dairy craftsmen and women,” said WCMA’s Kirsten Strohmenger, contest manager. “When customers see the golden contest seal on a winner’s product on store shelves, they know it means true quality and value, thanks to the skill of our experienced judges and the rigorous technical standards they employ. We’re honored to provide this opportunity for dairy manufacturers large and small to improve their craft and grow their businesses.”

On Feb. 21-22 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, a team of highly qualified dairy processing experts from across the U.S. will carefully evaluate each product and calculate a precise score based on attributes such as flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and others. These preliminary rounds of judging will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on both days.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded to the three highest-scoring entries in each of this year’s 113 distinct classes. A ceremony announcing the 2023 U.S. Champion will be closed to the public, but cheese lovers everywhere can watch the event live here and on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Hosted biennially by WCMA since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.

For more information about the competition, click here.

