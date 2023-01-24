News and First Alert Weather App
Winter’s Garden exhibition underway at Riverfront Arts Center

By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Winter’s Garden Exhibition is back at the Riverfront Art Center in Stevens Point.

The exhibition features works that include oil, watercolor, some fiber and jewelry pieces.

“Winter’s Garden is interpreted by the artists however they want with whatever medium, whatever size,” said Shannon Gardner, the art director.

Gardner said the art is created by Stevens Point artists.

“It’s really nice to see returning artists at every exhibition and it’s also nice to see new artists from the university and from the surrounding, as well,” said Gardner.

Winter’s Garden runs until Feb. 19. Riverfront Arts Center is located at 1200 Crosby Ave. in Stevens Point. Admission is free.

