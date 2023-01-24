Wausau Metro Strong to host preventative workplace violence program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Metro Strong will present a program designed to inform businesses and individuals on the ways they can prevent violence in the workplace.

This free event, entitled “Preventing Workplace Violence,” will be held at 12 p.m. on March 1 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. The event is limited to 75 attendees and registration is required. Lunch will also be provided.

Area law enforcement representatives will present strategies on how individuals can protect themselves in both their workplace and in their personal life. Lieutenant William ‘Will’ Stuart, Deputy Matthew Bell of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Garrison Ledbury manager with the Homeland Security Program and program manager of non-profit security grants with Wisconsin Emergency Management will present this program.

“This training event brings valuable information about how we all can increase personal safety and security in our workplaces,” said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb. “The training will provide a new opportunity for businesses, faith-based organizations, and non-profits to learn about grants and funding opportunities from representatives of the Department of Homeland Security and Wisconsin Emergency Management.”

Wausau Metro Strong began as a grassroots group comprised of community leaders passionate about the mission to create a safe community for all. In the wake of the March 22, 2017, deadly shooting where four people were killed, the area was left feeling vulnerable and unprepared for this type of attack resulting in an overwhelming response to come together and do more.

With 39 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023 already, officials want to make sure the public is doing everything it can to protect itself. “These types of events aren’t specific to businesses or workplaces. They happen at schools, churches, outside areas, and public venues. Anywhere that has that target-rich environment people are looking for,” said Deputy Bell.

With the support of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin as fiscal agent for Wausau Metro Strong and an executive team committed to creating positive change, five pillars have been established to help guide the organization’s strategy around community safety: Being Unified, Being Prepared, Being Supported, Being Informed, and Being Educated.

Since Wausau Metro Strong was established the group has spearheaded change in legislation resulting in more protection for Guardian ad Litems, worked to update notification systems when there is a threat the community needs to be alerted to, met with leaders in the Hmong community to better understand cultural differences, strove towards a goal of eliminating racial bias and began establishing tool kits for local businesses around safety.

For more information about Wausau Metro Strong, visit WausauMetroStrong.org, or visit WausauChamber.com to register for the event.

