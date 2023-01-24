University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security.

The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency. The system employs about 40,000 faculty and staff.

