News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use

TikTok
TikTok
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security.

The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency. The system employs about 40,000 faculty and staff.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was...
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
Wausau School Board takes no action on district restructuring plan
The area consists of a 40x60 ice rink, nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and snowmobile rides.
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
Kevin Spencer
Authorities attempt to locate convicted sex offender last known to live in Wausau
Gray ice on a lake.
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

Latest News

Wausau West Logo
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
FILE -
Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting
Wausau Metro Strong.
Wausau Metro Strong to host preventative workplace violence program
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
Gov. Evers to deliver State of the State Address address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
Gov. Evers to deliver first State of State of his second term