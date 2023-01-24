News and First Alert Weather App
Secondhand electronics marketplace makes it easy to sell unused items

Refurbished smartphone market is over $50B a year
Places to sell your electronics
Places to sell your electronics
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Selling older electronics can turn an unexpected profit. According to Statista, the refurbished smartphone market is $50 billion a year

There are several sites that buy used electronics.

Decluttr is a great place to sell your gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, games, DVDs and CDs. You create an account and scan in or type in the items you want to sell. Afterwards, you’ll get an email with a prepaid label to ship your items. Decluttr pays by direct deposit, Paypal or check.  

BuyBackBoss offers cash for your used or broken iPhone, Android, tablet, smartwatch, and other electronic devices. You can either trade, sell or donate your phone via their giveback program. 

Gazelle is another popular option. It makes an instant offer on used devices including certain smartphone models, iPads, tablets, MacBooks, and Mac computers. You can get paid via Amazon gift card or PayPal.  

Experts said before selling online, do your research to find one which site works best for you.

