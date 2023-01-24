Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation, the Wausau School District tells NewsChannel 7.

The statement says no students were involved in the incident and the school district immediately started an investigation. The coaches involved did not attend Monday night’s practice.

While the investigation continues, four members of the current coaching staff will lead the team for the remainder of the season.

The Wausau School District spokesperson was unable to immediately give an answer for clarification on how many coaches were involved or what their status is.

Here is the full statement from the Wausau School District:

The Wausau School District was made aware of an incident involving some of the coaching staff for the Wausau West High School Boys Basketball teams. This incident involved alcohol use; however, at no time were students involved or impacted.

Human Resources and our West Administrative team immediately started an investigation. While that occurred, the coaches did not attend last night’s practice.

As the investigation wraps up, the Wausau West High School Boys Basketball teams will be led by four members of the current coaching staff for the remainder of the season.

Since this is a personnel-related matter, we are not able to share any further information.

