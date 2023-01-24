News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Intentionally wounded’ vulture dies at Dallas Zoo; 3rd concerning incident this month

Officials with the Dallas Zoo said someone killed an endangered vulture that was found dead in its enclosure over the weekend. (Source: KTVT)
By KTVT staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - Officials with the Dallas Zoo said someone killed an endangered vulture that was found dead in its enclosure over the weekend – marking the third concerning incident at the zoo in recent weeks.

Dallas Zoo Director David Hudson said in a news conference Monday that it appears someone intentionally wounded the vulture named Pin.

Pin lived at the zoo for the past 33 years and was one of only 27 lappet-faced vultures in captivity in the United States.

Harrison Edell, executive vice president for animal care and conservation with the Dallas Zoo, said animal deaths are always difficult, but this one is particularly upsetting.

“Obviously, this is an endangered species, which makes him all the more important to long-term sustainability of the vulture population. And we’re also really disturbed by the idea that someone might have intentionally done this,” Edell said.

Pin’s death comes just more than a week after two cage-tampering incidents at the zoo. On Jan. 13, officials said someone let the clouded leopard out of its cage. Later that same day, officials found that one of the monkey habitats had a hole cut in it, but none of those animals escaped.

The clouded leopard was found safe on zoo grounds after a day-long search.

The Dallas Police Department has been called in to investigate.

“Given the recent events that have happened here at the zoo, the clouded leopard in particular from last Friday, and the suspicious nature of this animal’s death, we alerted DPD,” Hudson said.

The zoo is also asking for the public’s help. The zoo is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrest and indictment, Hudson said.

In addition, the zoo has added night vision cameras throughout the facility and increased on-site security during overnight hours.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was...
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
Wausau School Board takes no action on district restructuring plan
The area consists of a 40x60 ice rink, nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and snowmobile rides.
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
Kevin Spencer
Authorities attempt to locate convicted sex offender last known to live in Wausau
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder

Latest News

As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
The 'Doomsday Clock' is moving in the wrong direction, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...
Ukraine war moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ to 90 seconds to midnight
According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into...
Universal Studios Hollywood performer rushed to hospital after accident during live show
The 'Doomsday Clock' is moving in the wrong direction, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight