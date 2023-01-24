Hello, My Name Is: Logan Baumgartner

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, January 17th, Logan Baumgartner suited up for what looked like just another ordinary basketball game in his long Medford career. However, this night was special for the senior. He’d score his 1,465th point, making him the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“I knew I could get it,” said Baumgartner. “But it was just nice getting it here at home.”

Baumgartner’s 35-point game in the team’s 81-57 win over Athens put him over the edge. The game was Medford’s last before a three-game road trip, so there was extra incentive to get it done in front of the home crowd.

“I kinda hoped to break it,” said Baumgartner. “I was kinda nice to break it at home with all my fans and friends and family here.”

Baumgartner’s been playing significant minutes for the Raiders since he was a freshman. A scoring title was never something he imagined until he saw one of his former teammates break the record just two years prior.

“When I saw Peyton Kuhn break it, being teammates with him was pretty cool,” said Baumgartner. “I learned a lot from him. Ever since I saw him break it, that’s been my goal ever since.”

Even if the dream came around a little later in Baumgartner’s career, his fellow seniors knew he had this scoring talent for some time now.

“I know he had the potential when he started playing freshman year,” said senior Ty Metz.

“Going through middle school, I knew he’d always be a really good player,” said senior Charlie Kleist. “Last year, when he hit a thousand it was crazy. This year, we knew it was just a matter of time before he hit the record.”

Baumgartner leads the team in scoring with 20.4 points per game on 44 percent shooting. Kleist is second on the team in scoring. Kleist points to their battles in practice as a way that the two have made each other even better players.

“We’ve been practicing against each other, every time there’s a one-on-one drill, for the past three years now,” said Kleist. “It’s just really competitive and fun too, to know someone you can give your all against.”

Baumgartner knew coming into the season that the scoring mark was within reach. However, it wasn’t something he wanted constantly on his mind.

“It was in the back of my mind for sure as it kept creeping up on me,” said Baumgartner. “You started thinking about it, even though you don’t want to.”

Now that he’s broken the record, he describes accomplishing the feat in one word.

”Relieving,” said Baumgartner. “Once it happened...just seeing all the fans cheering for me, all the signs, all my friends, family, my teammates, my coaches, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

As amazing as it felt, it still hasn’t totally sunk in for Baumgartner quite yet.

“It’s kind of crazy. I never thought I’d be this far,” said Baumgartner. “Sitting as a kid even, just in middle school watching these guys, you never think you’re going to get here. As you come here, coaches do a great job getting you ready. It’s just amazing how far it’s come.”

The senior is grateful for all the people who helped him to get to this point but did single out two people in particular.

“My mom and dad, they’re special throughout the way,” said Baumgartner. “Taking me places throughout the summer. Coming to all my games. It’s been amazing them having them with me throughout the way.”

Baumgartner is excited now to solely focus on helping his GNC-leading Raiders to the heights of the postseason, after falling in the sectional finals a season ago. In his final ride with this group, he is grateful for the ones he’s shared all the memories with.

“I’m glad to do it with these guys,” said Baumgartner. “I’ve played with them ever since I could remember. It’s just great doing it with them. It’s a good feeling.”

