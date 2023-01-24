Gov. Evers to deliver first State of State of his second term

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Fresh off his Inaugural address two weeks ago, Gov. Tony Evers will once again speak at the Capitol Tuesday night. Evers will deliver his 2023 State of the State address from the Assembly chambers to the state legislature at 7 p.m. It’s expected to last 1 hour.

The governor’s speech will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The address is expected to preview the governor’s plans to maintain the economy’s momentum, bolster the state’s workforce, and expand access to quality, affordable childcare.

Wisconsin is heading into the upcoming budget cycle with a record-high projected $6.6 billion budget surplus. Investments in infrastructure have also been a mainstay in Evers’ platform, more funding for roads and broadband access in rural areas.

This is Evers’ fifth State of the State.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will offer a response following the State of the State.

