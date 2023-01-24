News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Daily snow chances, cold blast arrives over the weekend

Snowy weather will come in intervals throughout the week. Arctic air arrives over the weekend, shoving us into a cold spell.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow flurries or light and scattered snow showers periodically falling throughout Tuesday. Snowy weather won’t stop there, as scattered snow showers arrive Wednesday and Friday. Temperatures take a massive tumble over the weekend, which will put the region under a cold spell for several days.

Overcast skies Tuesday with flurries or light snow being sprinkled across the Badger State. Additional accumulations will be minor, around a half-inch. Less breezy and not as chilly with highs in the upper 20s. Skies stay cloudy overnight with lows in the teens.

A weather maker will impact states further south mid-week Wednesday. While this system won’t move through the Badger State, some scattered snow remnants could track through the region during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations remaining minor, up to an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Possible snow flurries early Thursday. Staying cloudy, with possible afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid-20s.

Another cold front is on the way for Friday which could bring possible widespread snow showers. Highs in the low 20s. Chillier air is expected to move into the Badger State next weekend. Clouds will continue to be common with snow showers possible next Sunday, January 29. Highs Saturday in the mid 10s, while in the low 10s on Sunday.

