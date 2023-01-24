Community Partners Campus to hold grand opening event next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Community Partners Campus is providing a single location for the provision of a wide range of human services by offering functional, collaborative, shared-space facilities for its nonprofit partners.

CPC will hold a grand opening/open house event on Feb. 1 from 3-5:30 p.m.

CPC is assisting its nonprofit partners to meet their client’s needs with an emphasis on food, shelter, medical, mental health, and social well-being. In addition to providing more services to more people, CPC allows its partners to focus their efforts on their missions without the distractions of owning their own building or renting a facility at market rates that don’t truly meet their needs.

CPC is inviting anyone in the community to join in the opening event. The event will include a flag dedication and ribbon cutting by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

