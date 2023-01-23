Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

News and First Alert Weather App
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — The Wisconsin-Northwestern basketball game that didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols will happen on Monday instead.

Officials from the two schools announced the rescheduled date Sunday. The game will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. Central time at Northwestern and will air on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) also announced that it will play at Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central time. That game, which originally was scheduled for Tuesday, will be televised on FS2.

Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3) will still play at Maryland (12-7, 3-5) on Wednesday as scheduled.

Northwestern already had rescheduled a game at Iowa that was supposed to take place Jan. 18. That game now is set for Jan. 31 at Iowa.

All distributed tickets for the originally scheduled Wisconsin-Northwestern matchup will be valid for the game on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

