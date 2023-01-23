Wausau School Board considers taking action on district restructuring plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board will meet Monday evening to discuss and possibly take action on a district restructuring plan.

Click here to view the full proposal. The proposal identifies one of the reasons for the plan as declining enrollment.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

A significant change in the restructuring plan would realign the grades within each school. Elementary schools would house students in pre-k to fourth grade; the middle schools would be for students in grades fifth through seventh; a junior high school would be for those in eighth and ninth grade, and a senior high would house students in 10th, 11th and 12th grade.

Fifth-grade students would move to Horace Mann and John Muir. Wausau East would become the junior high and Wausau West would become the senior high. The proposal calls for the closure of five elementary schools: Hewitt-Texas, Grant, Franklin or Hawthorn Hills, Rib Mountain, and Lincoln.

Elementary School Merger Plan (Wausau School District proposal plan)

The target date to open the consolidated schools is fall of 2025.

