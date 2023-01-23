News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health

The Stevens Point Fire Dept. & Portage Co. Ambulance are working together to bring awareness to...
The Stevens Point Fire Dept. & Portage Co. Ambulance are working together to bring awareness to a heart healthy lifestyle during American Heart Month.(123rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health.

Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.

The Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Ambulance are working together to raise awareness for American Heart Month.

Throughout February, the Stevens Point Fire Department will share videos and educational materials promoting Hands-Only CPR, the Pulse Point phone app, and heart-healthy living.

The heart will be illuminated until March 4.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was...
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
fire
Several working with the Red Cross after being displaced from apartment fire
The area consists of a 40x60 ice rink, nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and snowmobile rides.
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
Only 4 days in January have been either mostly sunny or partly cloudy in Wausau so far.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances for flakes to fly

Latest News

DOJ investigating police shooting in Dunn County
Wisconsin Cranberry Harvest
DATCP, Ag in the Classroom partner to promote specialty crops in Wisconsin
Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert to perform at Summerfest.
Nickelback announce new tour, plan to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee
Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
Wausau School Board considers taking action on district restructuring plan