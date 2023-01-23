Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health.

Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.

The Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Ambulance are working together to raise awareness for American Heart Month.

Throughout February, the Stevens Point Fire Department will share videos and educational materials promoting Hands-Only CPR, the Pulse Point phone app, and heart-healthy living.

The heart will be illuminated until March 4.

