Shinedown announces new tour, to perform at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown has announced their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour, with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, will come to Fiserv Forum on April 29.

The Revolutions Live Tour will have the record-breaking band bring their hit album Planet Zero to life. Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Tuesday through Thursday.

The Planet Zero album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and at number one on six other Billboard charts. Additionally, Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Rock Artist of the Year as well as for Rock Song of the Year for “Planet Zero.”

For all show and ticketing details, visit www.shinedown.com.

