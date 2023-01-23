News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Shinedown announces new tour, to perform at Fiserv Forum

(Shinedown)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown has announced their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour, with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, will come to Fiserv Forum on April 29.

The Revolutions Live Tour will have the record-breaking band bring their hit album Planet Zero to life. Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Tuesday through Thursday.

The Planet Zero album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and at number one on six other Billboard charts. Additionally, Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Rock Artist of the Year as well as for Rock Song of the Year for “Planet Zero.”

For all show and ticketing details, visit www.shinedown.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Police said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman on Saturday, January 21 after she was...
Wrong-way driver arrested on Highway 29
School
Police investigating incident involving frustrated Tomahawk school bus driver
fire
Several working with the Red Cross after being displaced from apartment fire
The area consists of a 40x60 ice rink, nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and snowmobile rides.
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
Only 4 days in January have been either mostly sunny or partly cloudy in Wausau so far.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, chances for flakes to fly

Latest News

The Stevens Point Fire Dept. & Portage Co. Ambulance are working together to bring awareness to...
Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health
DOJ investigating police shooting in Dunn County
Wisconsin Cranberry Harvest
DATCP, Ag in the Classroom partner to promote specialty crops in Wisconsin
Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert to perform at Summerfest.
Nickelback announce new tour, plan to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee