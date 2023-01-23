News and First Alert Weather App
Nickelback announce new tour, plan to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Acclaimed rock band Nickelback has announced their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will visit 38 cities this summer, including Milwaukee on Aug. 5 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Additional stops include Grand Rapids, MI on June 16 and St. Paul on Aug. 7. Renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the band along with rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com, and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift items, early entry into the venue, and more.

Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released Nov. 18 and debuted at number two across multiple charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at number three and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.

