Ice fishing fundraiser at Eagles Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than fifty people came together at Eagles Club to ice fish and donate money to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The event was called ‘Getting Jiggy with It.’

Event organizer Sean Palenik said doing their first-ever ice fishing fundraiser just made sense.

“It does provide medical care for families in need. Obviously, in Central Wisconsin it has a big influence, they do help a lot of people, so that was the charity that we chose,” said Palenik.

Palenik said they got the idea for the event during a meeting when someone expressed Shriners Children’s Hospital needed help.

“Well, hopefully, this will help generate a little more knowledge and interest in that charity.”

Fishing isn’t the only thing participants had to look forward to. There was lots of food for donators.

“So as people come off the ice they can go inside, warm up get some chili, listen to some live music, and all along we’ll be having raffles and other fundraisers to raise additional funds for Shriners,” says Scott Clark, Wausau Graphic Packaging International Manager.

Here’s what one child attending the event had to say, “It’s a really fun event you can like hang out with your friends and family,” says Brody Bickford of Wausau.

The goal is to raise at least three thousand dollars. It was a community effort with fishing equipment donated by mills fleet farm and hot cocoa provided by Mint Cafe in Wausau.

